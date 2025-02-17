ZLP Denies False Claim of Offering 2027 Presidential Ticket to Peter Obi

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has dismissed as false a misleading report circulating on social media, including X (formerly Twitter), that it had offered Peter Obi a free ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has dismissed as false a misleading report circulating on social media, including X (formerly Twitter), that it had offered Peter Obi a free ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

Khalid Arewa, the National Publicity Secretary of the ZLP, categorically rejected the claim, clarifying that the party had no association with the account from which the false information originated. “The statement does not reflect the views, decisions, or position of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP),” Arewa emphasized.

He further stressed that the ZLP has not engaged in any discussions regarding the 2027 presidential race, calling the publication “a big lie from the pit of hell.” Arewa warned those attempting to exploit the party’s name for personal gain to cease their actions immediately, adding that the party would involve the security agencies to investigate such deceptive activities.

The ZLP’s leadership remains committed to its constitution, values, and democratic principles, and Arewa urged the public to disregard the misinformation. “We urge the general public to rely only on official statements from our party’s authorised channels,” he concluded.