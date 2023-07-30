Zion FC win inaugural Nigeria Health Champions Cup

By Aderonke Ojediran

Zion FC of Agege have emerged winners of the inaugural Nigeria Health Champions Cup football tournament, organised by Green Sports Africa.

The team defeated Dia Light FC of Alagbado 2-0 in a thrilling final match played at the Alade Sports Centre, Ajasa Command, Ipaja, Lagos.

Messiah FC of Ifako finished in third place in the one day Under-21 Seven Aside competition played among 32 youth teams on Saturday.

The captain of the victorious Zion FC team, Dayo Oyedele commended the organisers for the opportunity given to them to express their talents.

“I am happy that my team emerged victorious. It was not an easy competition as every game was a battle.

“I also want to appreciate the organisers forgiving us this opportunity to express our talents.”

Medals and cash prizes were presented to the top three teams.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Green Sports Africa, organisers of the competition in collaboration with MasterCard Foundation launched the pan African initiative to create health awareness for young players.

The aim is to provide them with opportunities to fulfill their career dreams and aspirations.

The tournament is expected to move to Ghana, Senegal and Tanzania after the successful completion of the Kenyan, Ugandan and Nigerian editions. (NAN)

