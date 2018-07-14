Zinox boss says technology can boost Nigerian economy if well utilised

Mr Leo-Stan Ekeh, the Chairman of Zinox Group, has said that technology was the fastest way Nigeria could become one of the richest countries in the world, if it was well utilised.

Ekeh, who made this known during the Nigerian Online Merits Award 2018 held on Friday Night at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, said technology can boost the nation’s economy if properly harnessed.

The theme of the event was ‘ Leveraging the Internet Revolution to Leap frog Nigeria’s Development’.

According to him, technology is the only profession in the world today that can make the poorest of men the richest through the right innovations.

“It is just common sense that what has created jobs for so many people in Nigeria today is technology and I am an example of that.

“The government should create an avenue for unemployed youths to be exposed to technology so as to reduce the level of unemployment,” he said.

The chairman said that Nigeria youths have the capacity to create new innovations and a buoyant economy that was technology driven, but needed support of the government in terms of capital.

He also said that technology had made the voting process much easier, cheaper and also with less rigging of votes in favour of another candidate.

“Since digital voting started the cost of infrastructure and logistics like providing cars to carry materials to town centres and local government centres has reduced.

“In the past before the results are transmitted to the headquarters, human errors and a lot of manipulation would have taken place, but with digital voting immediately people vote, it hits the INEC centre without interference, he said.

Ekeh also added that Nigeria had so many infrastructures for technology but was not utilising them the way it should.

Also speaking, Mr Ernest Ndukwe, the former Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communication Commission, said that with internet facilities all over the place, if used at good speed would help develop the Nigerian economy.

He said that at the moment, technology rules the world and should be taken seriously by leader at all levels.

Ndukwe said that although the internet had both negative and positive sides, the good impact outweighs the bad.

He said that it was important to harness the importance of technology and leverage on it.

“The telecom sector for instance is making a lot of good impact in the economy in terms of creating revenues for the government and also providing jobs for the unemployed.

“The government, however, should be lenient with high levies imposed on the telecom sector as regards the issue of right of way,” he said.

The NIOMA Awards was designed to celebrate outstanding individuals and corporate organisations driving the Nigerian online revolutions.

The best newspaper websites award went to Vanguard, The Guardian and Daily Trust, the best bank websites on the other hand went to Zenith Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Access Bank.

The best State website was won by Akwa Ibom State while the State innovative e-project of the year went to Abia State.

The Minister of Communications, Dr Adebayo Shittu, won the Minister of the year, while e-governor of the year went to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode and ICT icon of the year was won by Mr Leo-Stan Ekeh, Chairman Zinox Group.

The Nigeria Communication Commission got the award for the best MDA website of the year.

(NAN)