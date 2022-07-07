Zinger Wallet launches platform to ease Nigeria’s payment problems

Zinger Wallet, a financial technology startup has launched a payment platform, aimed at addressing problems with payment methods in Africa’s biggest economy.

According to a statement from the company, the payment platform allows businesses to receive payments in a reliable, quick, and cheap manner through their in-app free data analytics dashboard while providing easy management of staff, departments, and customers.

“Zinger was built with the aim of making the payment collection process seamless and hassle-free,” David Edijala, the CEO and Co-Founder of Zinger Wallet said in a statement.

He added, “when we combined the concept of a unified payments system with a management system for individuals and businesses, we realized we had a powerful innovation”.

For the launch of the Zinger wallet, Zinger says it collaborated with the notable CEOs Network Africa, a platform known over the years to organize and galvanize professionals to intellectually stimulating events like the Under30CEOs Dinner Award & Cocktail, The CEOs Leadership Masterclass, and other world-class events.

“We believe that more focus should be placed on the actual transaction, rather than the process of making the payment which is why we designed our platform in such a simple manner. Over the next few years, we aim to be the major payment platform for all kinds of businesses in Nigeria as well as the major wallet platform for everyday users,” Edijala explained.

Alli-Bob, the Founder of CEOs Network Africa, expressed his delight in the Zinger Wallet project and in the team being part of the network.

Speaking at the event, he said, “our network will continue to support innovative and especially indigenous ideas like this that have the potential of bridging serious gaps in society.”

