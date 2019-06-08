Zimbabwean coach praises Nigeria’s Super Eagles

The Coach of the Warriors of Zimbabwe, Sunday Chidzamga, has described the Super Eagles of Nigeria as a strong team as the two countries drew goalless in a friendly in Asaba on Saturday.Chidzamga said at the post-match news conference at the Stephen Keshi Stadium that the Super Eagles had the ability to hold and control the ball.He said that playing with the Nigerian team was good for the Zimbabweans, adding that he had learnt something from the encounter with the Super Eagles.The coach said the match was good and the teams played well though they were not able to convert their scoring chances.“I have learnt a lot from the Super Eagles particularly the way they keep possession of ball, they are good and it is good experience for us,” he said.O his part Super Eagles Coach, Genort Rohr, said: “all the players did well; there were some opportunities to score goals though none was converted.“I am very happy about the match; it was a good test for us,” Rohr saidThe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the friendly was the last by the Supper Eagles before the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition in Egypt between June 21 and July 19.The teams defied the down pour as the match kicked off at about 6 pm with both teams presenting a good account of themselves before the admiring fans.The first and second halves saw the teams displaying their talents though there were several scoring chances for both teams which they failed to convert.The second half saw the Eagles coach making some changes by introducing Ahmed Musa and Williams Ekong and pulling out Samuel Kalu and Omeruo Josiah.The coach also replaced Paul Onuachu and Chukwueze Samuel with Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru respectively, thereby changing the tempo of the game.Later, Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi, was pulled out for John Ogu.The Eagles last minute effort to score was stopped by the Zimbabwe goalkeeper, Edmore Sibanda, to the admiration of the fans. (NAN)

