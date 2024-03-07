Zik’s wife, groups express concern over dilapidated condition of hostel flats

Emeritus Prof Uche Azikiwe, the Wife of late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first President of Nigeria has expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of Zik’s hostel flats at University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

Azikiwe disclosed this in Nsukka on Thursday when Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Memorial Foundation and Nsukka Ezue paid her a courtesy visit at Zik’s residence at Onuiyi Haven

Nsukka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

She thanked the groups for the visit and their concern over the abandonment of 21 two-storey buildings, 12 bungalows and refectory in Zik’s hostel flats.

The former first lady said that the family was not happy on the abandonment of Zik’s flats for so many years by UNN managements.

“I have personally made inquires from the university managements about Zik’s flats, no genuine reasons given to me but later I was told it has been contracted to a developer but its almost five years now no work has been done.

“If UNN can’t rebuild the place,the university should hand it over to Zik’s family, if is too much for us to handle we will use Build Operate Transfer (BOT) arrangement to rebuild the flats,”she said.

She described as false, baseless and unfounded rumour in some quarters that Zik’s family is in court with UNN and that was why Zik’s flats were abandoned.

“The rumour is false, baseless and unfounded, Zik’s family is not court with UNN.

“We have no misunderstanding whatsoever, the only thing we are saying is that we are worried and not happy on the dilapidated condition of Zik’s flats for many years,” she said.

Azikiwe commended Nsukka indigens for intervening to ensure that Zik’s flats were rebuild by UNN and promised to give them all the necessary support required.

Speaking during the visit Chief Chineme Onyeke, the Director General of the Memorial Foundation informed the former first lady that they have earlier paid courtesy visit to UNN Vice-chancellor Prof Charles Igwe.

Onyeke said the groups told the VC who was represented by Prof Romanus Ezeokonkwo the Deputy Vice-chancellor Administration that the aim of their visit was to know why Zik’s flats had been abandoned for many years.

“Nsukka people love your husband Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe because of his special love to Nsukka people by citing UNN in Nsukka which had given Nsukka a global name.

“Nsukka indigens believe in ideals achievements and legacies of your husband and will not allow any thing that will bring dishonour or daint the image of Zik Africa.

“We will continue to interface and remind UNN management until the flats are rebuild and if the university has no political will to do it the flats should be returned to Zik’s family,” Onyeke said.

Also speaking Emeritus Prof Damian Opata, the Chairman of Nsukka Ezue urged UNN to do everything within its capacity to rebuild the flats which the founder of the university built to solve the problem of students accomodations in UNN.

Opata also urged UN to ensure regular maintenance of Zik’s residence at Onuiyi Haven Nsukka.

“There is nothing UNN will do for Zik and his family that will be too much considering his unquantifiable contributions in the university,”he said.

In a remark His Royal Highness Igwe Simon Idu the Traditional Ruler of Nkpologu Community in Uzowani Local Government Area, who was one of the pioneer staff of Personnel Department UNN gave a brief history of how UNN started,

Idu explained that the former President built Zik’s flats when Okpara hall the only hostel when UNN started in 1960 could no longer accommodate the increasing number of students.

“Rebuilding Zik’s flats will help provide more accomodations to students as well as sustain the legacies of Zik.

“The present dilapidated condition of the flats is a dishonour to the founder of UNN,”he said.

Responding the VC commended the two groups for the visit as well as the purpose of their visit.

Igwe said if Zik’s flats were rebuild it would help to solve accommodation problem, maintain good image of UNN as well generate more revenue to the university.

“What you people are saying is not our of places but rebuilding of Zik’s requires political will and much resources.

“But if the flats are rebuild it will go long way in solving the accommodation problems, maintain the good image of of UNN as well as generate more revenue to the university.

“UNN will soon resolve the issue of rebuilding Zik’s flats, if it requires using Private Public Partnership, the university will do it ,”he said.

Chief Ogbuja Ogbu, National Secretary of the foundation, His Royal Highness, Igwe Christan Asogwa, Patron and the Traditional ruler of Ede-oballa community, His Royal Highness Igwe Patrick Okoro, traditional ruler of Okpunano Community, Chief Onyema Idoko, Fomer Chairman of Nsukka Local Government, Prof Uchenna Odo, Senior Lecturer in UNN were among those present