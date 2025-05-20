Zero deaths, 3 injured in multiple crash on Karu bridge- FRSC 

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed zero deaths while three persons sustained injuries in a multiple Road Traffic Crash (RTC) at Karu Bridge in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Ogungbemide said that the crash, involving six vehicles at the Karu Bridge along the Aya-Nyanya route occurred at about 3.00pm.

He named the vehicles involved as a Dangote truck, a Setraco company bus, a commercial Peugeot J5, a black Toyota Camry, a Bajaj motorcycle, and a Peugeot 406.

He also said the nature of the crash was classified as serious and involved 35 persons, adding that 30 were males and five were females

“Three male victims sustained injuries and the injuries recorded include head trauma, fractures, and bruises.

“No deaths were recorded. The crash was attributed to loss of control and the absence of adequate road signage at the construction zone managed by a Chinese construction company,” he said.

Ogungbemide said that the affected victims were immediately evacuated to Asokoro General Hospital and Nyanya General Hospital for further treatment.

He said that FRSC officers from Nyanya and Karu units, along with police personnel from Karu Division, were on ground to coordinate rescue operations, clear obstructions, and manage traffic flow.

He added that the recovered vehicles comprising the truck, the motorcycle, and the J5 bus were currently in the custody of Karu Police Division.

He urged construction firms to place appropriate road signs and signals at active work sites to avoid preventable road crashes.