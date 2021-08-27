Zenith Bank’s profit grows by 2.6% in 6 months

Zenith Bank Plc has posted a profit before tax (PBT) of N117.05 billion six months as at June 30, against N114.12 billion achieved in the comparative period of 2020.

This stated in the company’s interim report signed by the Company Secretary, Mr Micheal Otu, posted the website of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd. Friday in Lagos.

According to the result, gross earnings of the Group stands at N345.55 billion the period under review, as against N346.08 billion reported in the comparative period of 2020.

Also, profit after tax (PAT) grew from N106.11 billion as at June 30, whereas N103.82 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2020.

The result also showed company’s income tax expense of N10.94 billion the period under review, against N10.29 billion in 2020.

Also, basic, and diluted earnings per share of the bank stands at 3.38 in the period under review, while 3.30 in the same period of 2020.

According to the result, the Board of Directors an interim dividend of 30 kobo per share, same as the 2020.

It explained that the decision would be presented ratification by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. (NAN)

