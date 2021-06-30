Zenith Bank retains position as number 1 Tier-1 bank in Nigeria

Zenith Bank Plc has retained its position at the number one bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 capital in the 2021 Top 1,000 World Banks ranking published by the Banker Magazine.

The Group Managing /Chief Executive the bank, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, disclosed in a statement made available to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on in Lagos.

Onyeagwu said for the third consecutive year, the bank retained its position as the number one Tier-1 bank in Nigeria with a Tier-1 Capital 2.64 billion dollars.

He said the bank emerged the 454th bank globally and the only bank in the top 500.

He explained that the ranking, which was published in the July edition the Banker Magazine Financial Times Group, United Kingdom, was based on the 2020 year-end Tier-1 capital banks globally.

“This ranking is a demonstration of our resilience and doggedness as an given the very challenging macroeconomic environment brought about by the , which had a significant deleterious impact on businesses globally.

“It is also an affirmation of our commitment to delighting and creating value for our customers through a broad range of superior product offerings, best-in- service and top-of-the-range technology,” he said.

According to Onyeagwu, Zenith Bank’ financial performance for the year was underpinned by an eight cent growth in non-interest income.

It recorded an improved market share in both retail and corporate , in spite of a very challenging macroeconomic environment, exacerbated by the . (NAN)

