Zenith Bank Delights Shareholders, Pays Milestone N100.47 Billion Dividend

Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Jim Ovia, CFR, flanked by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu (Left) and the Company Secretary, Mr. Micheal Otu (Right) during the bank’s 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually from the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday.

Good morning.

Please see attached press release and photo of the AGM General Meeting (AGM) of Zenith Bank Plc which held virtually yesterday from the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.