Zenith Bank commences skeletal services in shut down branches

By Ginika Okoye

Zenith Bank has commenced skeletal services in some of its branches shut down on Tuesday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the bank in Abuja on Wednesday, reports that only the ATM gallery was operational in some of the initially shut down branches.

NAN also reports that the bank’s branch along check-point, Nyanya-Mararaba Road, which was shut down on Tuesday, was operating skeletally.

Customers thronged the ATM gallery but were not allowed access to the banking hall.

They were asked to use other alternative branches of the bank, with emphasis on their Asokoro branch.

The customers at the ATM gallery of the bank were also being paid with the new naira notes.

Some of them, who spoke to NAN, expressed disappointment with development in the bank.

Mrs Ada Afor, a customer at the ATM gallery, appealed to the management of the bank to find a lasting solution to all their challenges.

“I am not happy with the development in this bank. Their network is too poor and you cannot do any transaction with it.

“For the past three days, I have been trying to send money to someone.

“I came here yesterday, thinking I could gain access to the banking hall, but I met everywhere locked.

“Today again, they said we cannot enter the banking hall. I am now left with this crowd to use the ATM.

“I don’t know if I can wait for all this,’’ she said.

Another customer, Mr Chris Idoko, appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ease the process of accessing the new naira notes.

“I heard that the bank shut down operations yesterday, and that is why I am here to move the little money I have with them.

“I don’t want stories,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Tuesday, some branches of the bank were shut down due to alleged attacks, network issues and lack of the new naira notes. (NAN)