Zelensky thanks U.S. House, Speaker for $61bn aid approval

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the U.S. House of Representatives and House Speaker Mike Johnson for approving billions in military aid for Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s war.

“I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties, and personally the Speaker for the decision that keeps history on the right track,” Zelensky wrote on X platform on Saturday shortly after the historic vote.

“Democracy and freedom will always have global significance and will never fail as long as America helps to protect it,” Zelensky wrote.

After months of obstruction, the U.S. House of Representatives had approved nearly $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. The measure is expected to be approved soon in the Senate and sent to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

“Thank you, America!” Zelensky said.

“The vital U.S. aid bill passed today by the House will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger.

“Just peace and security can only be achieved through strength.”

Ukraine has been resisting the Russian invasion for more than two years. According to the leadership in Kiev, it is in urgent need of more ammunition and air defence systems to stop the Russian advance.(dpa/NAN)

By Sheji Halima