Zelensky: Biden visit sends ‘clear signal’ to Russia

by Cecilia Odey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden for visiting Kiev at the most difficult time.

Zelensky gave the thanks at a joint press conference with Biden.

“This conversation brings us closer to the victory.

“Today our negotiations were very fruitful. They were very important and crucial,’’ Zelensky said.

He added that new long-range missiles were under discussion and took note of additional aid pledged by Biden.

The Ukrainian president said that “the visit sends a clear signal that Russia’s attempt of relaunch will have no chance’’.

Journalists travelling with Biden said, “Russia’s aim was to wipe Ukraine off the map.

“Putin’s war of conquest is failing.’’ (dpa/NAN)