Zazzau Emirate: Kaduna Electric Chairman charges citizens to rally round Emir

The Chairman, Board of Directors of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, has charged the sons and daughters of of Zazzau Emirate to rally round the new Emir, His Royal Highness, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, for the rapid progress, advancement and development of Zazzau Emirate in particular and Kaduna State in general.

In a press statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Kaduna Sunday, the Kaduna Electric Chairman who described the emergence of Mal. Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli as Emir ’’as divinely ordained”, called on all well-meaning citizens of Kaduna State to eschew bitterness and unwarranted divisions among themselves for the betterment of the State.

”The Almighty Allah has chosen a leader for us; we must accord him all respect, supports and good counseling to enable him discharge the onerous task, bestowed on him by Divine Providence, of leading the people of Zazzau Emirate”, he advised.

He also called on the people of Kaduna State to channel their energy, resources and God-given talents towards developing the State. ”As we joyfully celebrate the historic occasion of the presentation of staff of office to our father, the 19th Emir of Zazzau, Mal. Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, I wish to implore the good people of Zazzau Emirate in particular and Kaduna State in general to embrace the spirit of mutual respect for our plurality so that we can collectively move our State to an enviable height”, the statement added.

The electricity boss reminded his compatriots that ”the task before the people of Kaduna State is to build a state where the present and future generations shall be proud by promoting mutual understanding, respect for one another and harmonious co-existence”.

He expressed optimism that Kaduna State will derive enormous benefits from the Emir’s fountain of knowledge, experience and wide network of friends and associates.

He congratulated the Government of Kaduna State led by His Excellency, Mal Nasir Ahmad El-rufa’i and the entire citizens of Kaduna State on the historic occasion of the presentation of staff of office to the 19th Emir of Zazzau.