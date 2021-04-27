A former Kano State governorship aspirant, Alhaji Abdulsalam Zaura popularly known as A. A. Zaura, has defected from the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection of Zaura, Founder of A. A. Zaura Foundation, according to a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Zaura’s media aide, Mr Al-Amin Ciroma, followed consultations with stakeholders,

According to the statement, the defection was facilitated by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s Special Adviser on Solid Minerals, Balaraba Ahmed and other APC chieftains in the state.

The statement also added that Gov. Ganduje commended Zaura for his contributions to the growth and development of his community and the state as a whole.

He described A. A. Zaura as a youth whose coming into the party would lend credence to the fact that the APC is youth-friendly.

The APC Chairman in Ngoggo Local Government Area, Abdullahi Ramat, who earlier received Zaura into the party, described him as a youth politician who has the interest of his people at heart.

According to him, the APC has a big catch in Mr Zaura who will not only add value to the party but the state as a whole.

In his response, Zaura described his defection as homecoming, and pledged to work towards developing the party in the state.

He called on all the GPN members across the state to join the APC, saying that the party is a youth-friendly platform.

He promised to, within his powers to advance the successes recorded by the APC in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

