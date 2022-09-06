ZAROTA seeks collaboration with NSCDC for effective service delivery

By Ibrahim Ahmad

Zamfara Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA) has sought for collaboration with Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to enable it deliver on its mandate.

The commandant of the agency, retired Col. Rabiu Yandoto, made the appeal on Tuesday in Gusau during a courtesy visit to the state NSCDC Commandant, Akushie Sparks.

He said that the collaboration would be in the area of training to enable the ZAROTA personnel discharge their duties effectively and within the ambit of the law.

Yandoto said that the agency had been rebranded to tackle traffic challenges in the state.

He therefore called on the NSCDC to give the agency maximum support to realise its mandate.

Responding, Sparks, the NSCDC Commandant, represented by Deputy Commandant, Musa Garba, pledged to work with ZAROTA to ensure safety in the state.

He extolled the resilience of ZAROTA personnel in the face of insecurity in the state and advised them to be more friendly and purposeful in their operations.

Sparks said that the NSCDC would collaborate with the agency to enhance their operations.(NAN)

