Nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the recently reported attack on Kurmin Gandu village, Zangon Kataf local government area.

According to a statement by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, this development was revealed in operational feedback submitted to the Kaduna State Government by troops of Operation Safe Haven.

It would be recalled that armed bandits carried out an attack on the village late on Sunday, leaving five people dead, as reported in a security update on Monday.

The nine suspects were apprehended after continous tracking by the troops. An assortment of weapons was recovered from the group.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the report with gratitude, and commended the troops for their relentless efforts, urging the security agencies to ensure diligent prosecution of the suspects.

The suspects have been handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

