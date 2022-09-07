Zamfara’s Gov. Matawalle directs refund of N50,000 to 2022 Hajj pilgrims to ease hardship

By Shuaib Sadiq

Zamfara’s Gov. Bello Matawalle has approved the refund of N50,000 to each of the 1,318 persons in the state who performed the 2022 Hajj.

The approval is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Ibrahim Dosara in Gusau on Wednesday.

Dosara explained that the gesture was part of the state government’s relief measures to ease economic hardship being faced in the country.

He stated that Gov. Matawalle also directed the state’s Hajj Commission to ensure speedy compliance with the directive.

According to him, the commission has scheduled the refunds to begin on Monday, Sept. 12 in each of the state’s 14 local government areas.

“The pilgrims are, therefore, advised to go to their local government areas where they paid their money to collect the N50,000, beginning from Sept. 12,’’ he added.

Dosara stated also that Gov. Matawalle assured of government’s resolve to improve on security, provide infrastructure and other dividends of democracy for the people.

The government also appealed to the people to continue to support its policies and programmes to enable it to deliver on its responsibilities. (NAN)

