Zamfara’s former Gov. Yari distributes 400 cows for Sallah festivals 

Former Zamfara governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari began the distribution of 400 heads of cattle to his supporters in the 14 local government areas and 147 wards in the state on Wednesday.

Also to benefit from the largesse aimed at the oncoming Sallah festivities are the less privileged in the society.

Chairman of Yari’s political movement, Alhaji Lawal Liman, handed over some of the cows to beneficiaries in Gusau on Wednesday.

He listed beneficiaries to include Islamic scholars, youth and women groups, the elderly as well as community leaders in the state.

“Ten of the 14 local government areas of the state have already collected cows allocated to them,’’ he said.

He commended the former governor for his concern for the people of the state, especially for those at the grassroots.

Liman called on Muslims to spend time during the month of Ramadan to pray for peace and stability of the state and in Nigeria in general. (NAN)

