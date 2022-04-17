Zamfara: Yari, others set to dump APC for PDP

Shu’aibu Sadiq

Former Governor Abdul-Aziz Yari of Zamfara and Sen. Kabiru Marafa have dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC) and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP Chairman in Zamfara, Col. Bala Mande (rtd), stated this during a news conference at the end of the State Working Committee meeting of the party on Sunday in Gusau.

He said the PDP would soon formerly receive Yari, Marafa and other top members of the APC who joined the party together with their supporters.

“We have called you to brief you on the joining of our great party, the PDP of the former Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Abdul-Aziz Yari, Senator Kabiru Garba Mafara and their supporters.

“They have joined us, we had agreement and we are going to implement it.

“We have agreed to be together in one party, the PDP and work together for the success of the party in Zamfara State.

“We have also agreed to work extra hard in order to reclaim Zamfara state in 2023 and save its people from the present predicament.

“I have given the stakeholders a complete update of where we are as a result of this development,” he said.

Mande said that the PDP members would work together to win the 2023 general election in the state.

According to him, Yari and other top members of the APC will be officially receive in Gusau on a yet to be announced date.

Yari was among the APC National Chairmanship contestants who stepped down for Sen. Abdullahi Adamu during the just concluded national convention of the party. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

