Zamfara: Yari diverted 100 exotic cars worth N8.4bn to cronies, Panel alleges

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

A Projects Verification Committee, constituted by Governor Bello Muhammad, has alleged that over 100 exotic cars purchased at N8.4 billion by Abdulaziz Yari administration, were diverted to his family members and friends.

In a statement by the Spokesperson to the governor, Zailani Bappa on Tuesday, the Panel also alleged that over 1,000 vehicles belonging to the state government, representing 66% of its total vehicles, could not be accounted for.

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar Gusau, while submitting its interim report to Governor at Government House, “Yari administration refused to refund Hajj fare to the tune of N35 million, paid by some intending pilgrims for the 2012 Hajj, who could not be airlifted for pilgrimage.”

Further findings by the panel at the School Feeding Commission, is that school children were fed with poor food, which Gusau described as “Animalistic and ungodly. One will not feed one’s dog with the kind of near poison we saw in the name of food to these children”.

The Chairman alleged that despite the poor provision of food, the number of the children was highly inflated. “In a school where a Principal claims to be feeding 700 students three meals a day, we repeatedly found less than 50 students feeding”.

Receiving the report, Governor Matawalle thanked the committee for a good job and promised to look into the report with the view of implementing its recommendations.