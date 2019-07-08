Zamfara: We’ve cut down strength of banditry by over 98 percent – CP

#TrackNigeria: The Zamfara Police Command says it has cut down the strength of armed banditry in the state through the ongoing peace and reconciliation initiative by 98 percent.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline Monday said also listed the successes recorded by the security agencies in the fight against banditry and other crimes in the state.

Recall that the state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle recently collaborated with the police to set up a Peace and Reconciliation Initiative to negotiate complete ceasefire by the bandits.

According to the statement, the Committee met with Fulanis, Hausas, Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) as well as various bandit groups.

”At the final and enlarged meeting, accusations and counter accusations were made, but the beauty of it all is that, at the end we all reached an understanding which led to the release of over 50 kidnap persons from both the bandits and the volunteers, known as ‘Yansakai.

”We plan to start disarmament of illegal weapons from the repentant bandits and Yansakai since the peace accord has now opened a new page.

“One can see Fulanis going to markets freely which confirms that peace has been achieved unlike before, when the warring sides killed or maimed anyone from the opposite side of the divide,” Nagogo stated.

