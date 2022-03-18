Zamfara unveils empowerment programme for IDPs

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara state government has unveiled an empowerment programme for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the state’s 14 local government areas.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday by Bashir Kabir, the Director Information, Zamfara Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Inaugurating the programme on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner, Hajiya Fa’ika Ahmad said it was part of Gov. Bello Matawalle’s administration’s policy of promoting the lives of IDPs for future development.

“The commissioner explained that the state, through the ministry, had been committed to improving the livelihood of the IDPs and other categories of vulnerable persons, particularly women and children.

“We set up stakeholder committees at LGAs level for the distribution of the empowerment tools to the IDPs training centres across the state, with a view to ensuring proper coordination and sustainability,’’ she said.

According to him, the items distributed at the centres included; industrial machines, sewing machines, tricycles, grinding machines, dignity kits, food and non-food items.

She maintained that the event was the second of its kind where IDPs and vulnerable persons were empowered for self-reliance.

“We will ensure monitoring and evaluation of how the items are managed across the centres in the state,’’ she added.

One of the beneficiaries, Halliru Garba while appreciating the government on behalf of other beneficiaries, assured of the judicious utilization of the items.(NAN)

