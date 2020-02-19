Zamfara uncovers hideouts for stolen cows

Zamfara Government says it has uncovered two buildings in Kaura-Namoda and Sakajiki, suspected to be used as hideouts by cattle rustlers in the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, the state’s Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, made this known while speaking with newsmen shortly after inspecting the buildings on Wednesday.

“We are here today in Kaura Namoda and Sakaji to see the houses being used by rustlers as hideouts for stolen cows.

“The house in Kaura-Namoda belongs to one Abdurrahman Isah alias Zabo while the one in Sakajiki belongs to one Abdurrahaman Loko,” he said.

Dauran said that some stolen cows from Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state had been traced to the two buildings.

The commissioner noted that in spite of efforts by government to tackle security challenges in the state, some bad elements had continued to involve themselves in dirty business.

“We are going to seek permission from the state government to demolish the houses. We have arrested the owner of the house in Kaura Namoda, but the one in Sakajiki is at large.

“We will make sure that he is arrested and handed over to security agencies for investigation and prosecution,” he said.

He, however, cautioned persons acting as informants to criminals to desist from such act, saying that anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)