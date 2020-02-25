Zamfara: Tsafe LG chairman, others dump APC for PDP

The Chairman of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state, Alhaji Aminu Mudi has on Monday announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Alhaji Aminu Mudi was elected as chairman of Tsafe local government area about a year ago on the platform of the APC along with 10 council members also from the APC.He said his defection followed a collective resolve by all the executive members of the council to leave the party that brought them to office for the PDP.

“We are strongly convinced that the PDP- led government under our governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle is doing a lot to bring development and growth to our dear state.“The governor has particularly done remarkably well in ensuring the return of peace to all our communities especially at the rural level where farming and other legitimate businesses were truncated for years before the coming of Matawalle.

“As people who want progress and peaceful coexistence in our state, we sat and reviewed these efforts along with our teeming supporters and resolved to join the PDP and support the governor in his positive giant strides,” the chairman declared.

Receiving the defectors into the PDP, governor Matawalle expressed happiness over their decision noting that: “l am confident that our party will continue to receive members of other parties in the state because we will continue to do our best in bringing the dividends of democracy to all parts of the state.

“I want to say here that our doors will remain wide open for all to join us so that we can take the state to greater heights together.“As for those who just joined the PDP, you should know that you will be given equal opportunity like other members,” he said. (NAN)