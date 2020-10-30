Zamfara to site new college of nursing sciences in Zurmi — Speaker 

Work on the proposed Zamfara State College of Nursing Sciences will commence soon, the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, has said.

Magarya made the disclosure in Gusau on Friday while receiving executive members of Zurmi Progressive Initiative who paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara recently announced the state government’s decision to establish a new College of Nursing Sciences to be located in Zurmi.

This is in addition to the College of Nursing and Midwifery in Gusau.

Magarya noted that the project would soon commence as all the feasibility studies have been concluded, adding that the proposed institution will be captured in the 2021 appropriation bill of the state.

He said the state government’s decision to establish the institution in Zurmi town, Zamfara North Senatorial District, was in line with the state government’s commitment to boosting health care delivery in the state.

“The idea of siting the college in Zurmi is to have equitable distributions of government resources without marginalisation of any senatorial district in the state,” he added.

Magarya, while commending the association for recognising his efforts, thanked the executives and the entire people of Zurmi emirate for the honor done to him and his colleagues.

“I consider this as a morale booster to me. I promise to continue to contribute in serving humanity through credible legislation that will provide good governance,” he explained.

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Sulaiman M. Baba, said they were at the Speaker’s residence to honour and recognise him for the role he played in locating the institution in Zurmi. (NAN)