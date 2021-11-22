Zamfara to sign social protection law, others soon – SSG

November 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Zamfara government has assured speedy passage and signing of the State’s Social Protection bill, Disability bill and Child Protection bill into laws.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe disclosed this Gusau on Monday at the close of CSOs/ novelty games line with the activities to commemorate the 2021 International Day for Eradication of Poverty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by Zamfara Social Protection Platform (ZSPP), with the support of Ukaid funded NGO, Save the Children International (SCI).

“As we are all aware, the bills are currently the of assembly for the legislative process.

“We are going to liaise with the lawmakers to ensure speedy passage of the three bills house.

“I am assuring you that very soon, they will be brought to the executive for governor’s assent and all of them will be signed into law before the of this year.

“The laws are necessary to assist the state government’s policy of strengthening social protection activities and programmes the state,” Balarabe said.

The SSG said that the state government had concluded all the arrangements to inaugurate the state social protection council.

“I am also using this medium to inform this gathering that the next 10 days, the state social protection council will be inaugurated,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of ZSPP, Nasiru Biyabiki commended the state government for signing social protection policy.

Biyabiki said the competition was organised between members of ZSPP and working on social protection.

“We extend our appreciation to the SSG, Kabiru Balarabe, State Head of Service (HoS), Kabiru Muhammad Gayari and of assembly, led speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya for their support and contributions towards legalising social protection programmes the state,” Biyabiki said (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,