Zamfara: Tambuwal promises cordial relationship with governor-elect

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal has assured he would work with Zamfara governor-elect, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was declared as winner of the guber poll, to promote the interest of the two states.

In a statement by the Director Media, Malam Abubakar Shekara made available to Newsdiaryonline Saturday, the governor congratulated Muhammad.

The Supreme Court in its judgement on Thursday, voided all votes cast for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections and declared the first runner-up as winner of the election.

While congratulating Zamfara people for “reclaiming their mandate”, Tambuwal urged them to cooperate with the incoming administration to move their state forward.

“The Supreme Court judgment reaffirms the sanctity of the Judiciary as the last hope of the masses and the last line of defence for democracy and freedom,” the statement read.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

