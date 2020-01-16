Zamfara: Takeaways from Mutawalle’s visit to China, By Zailani Bappa

Governor Bello Muhammad of Zamfara state, left the shores of Nigeria at the turn of the new year for the Peoples’ Republic of China, a country that has become popular, not for its massive population, which is a quarter of mankind, but for its bustling and courageous exploit in science, technology and aggressive economy.

The visit was born out of a desire by the peoples’ governor to attract the reflection of the Chinese expertise and open mutual economy, to the virgin and emerging peaceful state of Zamfara, after a decade of unfortunate turmoil. His ability by the wand of God’s own hands, to bring the catastrophe that tore the very fabrics of the states pride, peace and tranquility, attracted the Chinese to the abandoned untapped wealth, now ready for mutual exploit.

Eleven solid companies in China, expressed their desire to meet with the governor on their own land to find mutual ground for benefit. This prompted their decision to extend their urgent invitation to the governor and he graciously honoured. A meeting of these companies’ Chief Executives with His Excellency, Governor Bello Matawalle, attended by representatives of the Chinese and Nigeria diplomatic Corps sealed a number of deals in the area of mining, agriculture, tourism and energy.

An added value to the meeting, saw the governor visiting a research institute that has supported the Chinese technological breakthrough for over half a century. Matawalle sealed another deal on the development of Neem trees for commercial purposes, and the Institute found Zamfara soil as the most excellent in their series of research on these products.

Governor Matawalle went further to push a patriotic and witty deal of securing 50 slots of study pursuit for Zamfara indigenes in this splendid institution, which will see the state creating ground for similar researches in the area of, especially medicine development.

One cannot but recall the resolve made publicly by His Excellency to develop the cultivation of high breed commercial crops such as in cotton, palm oil, garlic and cashew. A high breed cotton seed, one of the major crops Zamfara State is known nationwide from time immemorial, was acquired from this trip.

The people of Zamfara welcomed Governor Bello Muhammad back home from a trip so successful and wish him and his administration a fruitful implementation of a rich and robust economic blueprint beginning this year.

And, as Zamfara gradually gets out of the dark era of wanton death and massive societal destruction supervised by insensitive, callous and inhuman elements, the people mistakenly and fatally err in decision to bestow on them their cherished pride and heritage. They have no option but to put all hands on deck to reach the river bank.

Indeed, it is the beginning of a new chapter in the history of our dear State, as we begin the new year 2020 with a promising kick. Together, all Zamfarans will smile and heave a sigh of relief in the shortest period of time, under the able and visionary leadership of Governor Bello Muhammad (Matawallen Maradun).

Bappa is Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to Zamfara state governor