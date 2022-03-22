Zamfara SUBEB trains 4974 teachers on RANA, Jolly phonics

The Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC) has flagged off a three-day training of 4974 teachers and head teachers on Reading And Numeracy Activity (RANA) and Jolly Phonics Packages across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Zainab Lawal, inaugurated the programme on Monday in Maradun Local Government Area of the State.“The training is for 4,974 teachers who teach Primary one, two and three pupils on RANA and Jolly Phonics Literacy packages in all the 14 LGAs.“This is to improve the quality of teachers, teaching and learning at basic levels.”’

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Attahiru Kabiru.He said that the state government under the current administration, had set out to improve the welfare of teachers who were working under harsh conditions with dismal output resulting to poor results in both internal and external examinations.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Abubakar Maradun, after the training, said that the mentors and facilitators would follow the teachers to the classrooms immediately for mentoring and support visits.Maradun said that giving sound education to children at their early stage in life would facilitate effective learning and achievement to guarantee smooth transition to secondary and tertiary education. (NAN)

