Zamfara SUBEB lauds UNICEF over Girls’ Education Project

By Ishaq Zaki

Alhaji Abubakar Maradun, Chairman, Zamfara Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has commended UNICEF over its Girls’ Education Project.Maradun gave the commendation during a media parley on the UNICEF Girls’ Education Project (GEP3) on Friday in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the GEP3 project is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK.It is implemented by the UNICEF, in collaboration with the governments of the six states of Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara.The media diolgue team, which comprised media practitioners, UNICEF and SUBEB officials, visited three selected local government areas in the state to access the impact of the GEP3 project.

The three selected local government areas were Bungudu, Kaura Namoda and Talata Mafara.According to Maradun, UNICEF intervention has greatly assisted in promoting the education sector in the state.“We have recorded tremendous achievements through our partnership with UNICEF.“The GEP3 project has contributed immensely, especially in increasing enrollment of girl- children in schools, across the state.

“I want to reiterate that the state government, under Gov. Bello Matawalle, will continue partnering with the UNICEF and other stakeholders, to promote the education sector in the state ,“ he said.The SUBEB chairman also commended media practitioners for their objective reporting of education intervention projects, in the state“Media as partners in progress, have greater role to play in promoting the education sector.“We will continue to partner with you, we consider you as partners in progress,” he said.Earlier, the UNICEF Education Project Coordinator in the state, Dr Yahaya Maiyama, commended the contributions by members of the media team and the SUBEB officials, during the duologue.Maiyama added that UNICEF would continue to partner the media and other stakeholders in advocating the sustainability of education intervention projects in the state.Head of the media team, Ishaq Tambuwal described the media diolgue as a welcome development.Tambuwal said the dialgue came at the right time, as it helped journalists to know more about the various education intervention projects through state government partnership with UNICEF.“We, the media practitioners, as partners in progress, are ready to partner with all stakeholders for the development of the state,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

