Zamfara SUBEB lauds UNICEF on back-to-school campaign

The Zamfara Universal Basic Education Board on Sunday in Gusau commended UNICEF for introducing back-to- school campaign in the state.

Its Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, gave the commendation at the close of a two-day media engagement by UNICEF and the board.

The event is for gender-respective and inclusive enrolment drive for back-to-school campaign in Maradun and Kaura Namoda Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zamfara is collaborating with the Federal Government and UNICEF toward mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in its schools.

Aliyu said that the campaign came at the right time as education in the state had suffered set back as because of COVID-19 and insecurity.

He assured that the board would continue to support the success of the programme saying: “this is in line with the state government’s policy to promote education in the state.’’

According to him, the campaign by UNICEF and other partners has significant assistance in promoting parents’ awareness in sending their children to school.

He appealed to the media to participate fully in sensitising the back-to-school campaign.

In her remarks, Hajiya Sa’adatu Abdu-Gusau, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Zamfara Ministry of Education, said the meeting was to create awareness on back-to-school campaign in the state for continuous learning.

“The meeting is also to sensitise government to provide facilities and structures to ensure safety of every child in schools.

“Our aim is to promote general public resilience and safe school reopening amidst emergency issues,’’ she stressed.

In his remarks, UNICEF Consultant, Dr Ahmad Hashim, also said the media engagement was organised to address emergency issues affecting education in the face of insecurity in the state.

“In March 2020, UNICEF Nigeria received a Global Partnership on Education grant of 40,000 dollars to support ministries of education across the 36 states to prepare a COVID-19 education strategic framework on continuity in learning,’’ he said.

NAN also reports that various presenters and stakeholders who spoke at the meeting deliberated on the need for the government to organise measures for reopening of schools in the state. (NAN)

