Zamfara students to sit for WAEC, NECO

All final year secondary school students in Zamfara will sit for the 2022 senior school certificate examinations conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) and West African Schools Examination Council (WAEC).The State Deputy Governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Thursday.

He said the state government had paid the NECO registration fees of all students in public schools to enable them to write the examination.

Nasiha said principals of the various schools and officials of the state ministry of education were capturing the data of students for the June/July 2022 NECO.The deputy governor also said arrangement for the payment of the examination fees and negotiations on how the students will write the 2022 WAEC was ongoing.

Nasiha said that the consultation with WAEC was to see if supplementary arrangement could be made for the students.He explained that the students were denied registration by WAEC because of some outstanding debts owed it by the state government.The deputy governor assured that the government would settle all the outstanding debts to the examination bodies in due course. (NAN)

