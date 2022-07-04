Zamfara Speaker urges intending pilgrims to pray for peace

Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya on Monday in Gusau called on intending Hajj pilgrims in the state to pray for peace and stability in Nigeria.

This admonition is contained in a statement issued by the Director- General, Press Affairs and Public Relations in the House, Malam Nasiru Biyabiki.

“Magarya made the call while addressing the pilgrims at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto and also at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin-Kebbi, as they were jetting away to Saudi Arabia.

“The speaker who is the 2022 Amirul Hajj (Pilgrims’ Guide) for the state urged the intending pilgrims to intensify prayers for sustainable peace to reign in the state.

“He assured that the Amirul Hajj committee would ensure the safety of the pilgrims before, during and after the exercise.

“The speaker called on the pilgrims to continue to pray for the state and for the country in general.

“Magarya called on the committee members and all stakeholders to work towards a successful Hajj so as to justify the confidence reposed in them by the state government,’’ Biyabiki added. (NAN)

