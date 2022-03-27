Zamfara Speaker, APC congratulate Adamu as new party chairman

By Ishaq Zaki

The Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly , Alhaji Nasiru Magarya and the state chapter of the APC have congratulated Sen Abdullahi Adamu for his emergence as new APC Chairman.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement in Gusau on Sunday by the Director General, Press Affairs and Public Relations to the state house of assembly, Mr Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura.



Magarya congratulated the new national working committee of the ruling APC in the country under the chairmanship of elder statesman Adamu.



Magarya also saluted the courage and charismatic leadership exhibited by the outgoing extraordinary convention planing committee led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni for steering the affairs of the party in the last two years and his successful organising of the just concluded national convention of the party.



He expressed satisfaction with the maturity also exhibited by the delegates nationwide before, during ,and after the convention, a scenario that indicated a strong unity in diversity of the party, and hoped that the tempo would be maintained even at the forthcoming presidential delegates congress of the party .



The speaker also congratulated the Zamfara APC leader and Gov. Bello Matawalle for his active and pivotal role in the formation strategy of the new national working committee and the emergence of two illustrious sons of the state that occupied the positions of Deputy National Youth Leader and Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party respectively.



Meanwhile the, Zamfara APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani in a statement by State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Yusuf Idris has expressed confidence that with Adamu as the party’s national chairman, internal democracy and party supremacy would be the guiding tools and the party would become stronger and more formidable.



The chairman also expressed satisfaction in the serene conduct of Zamfara delegates under the leadership of Matawalle, being fully supported by all APC stakeholders in the state

Danfulani also commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the out gone National Caretaker Chairman of the party’s Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Gov Mai Mala Buni, his team and all that contributed in making the just concluded national convention a big success. (NAN)

