The Zamfara Government says arrangements have been concluded to ensure the state participate in the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) where events are scheduled to begin on Sunday in Benin.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, said this on Friday while reacting to speculations in some quarters that the state contingent might not be going for the event.

Dosara said that the state government had made all necessary arrangements for the state’s athletes to participate in the festival.

According to him, the state government has procured sports items and equipment for the festival, worth millions of Naira.

“The money for the logistics of the athletes and other officials of the state’s Directorate of Sports Development to participate in the event had been earmarked.

“As it is now, our athletes may leave the state to Edo any moment from today (Friday),” the commissioner said.

There had been speculations in some quarters that the state contingent to the festival might not make it to Edo due to lack of funds.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

