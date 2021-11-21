Zamfara: Sen. Marafa APC faction lauds security agencies over peaceful LG congresses

The Sen. Kabiru Marafa faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara, on Saturday lauded security agencies for ensuring a peaceful conduct of the party’s local government congresses in the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Marafa and Gov. Bello Matawalle factions held parallel LG APC congresses in the state.

NAN reports that the faction of former Gov. AbdulAziz Yari maintained its earlier stance and did not participate in the LG congresses.



Yari’s faction, in a statement in Gusau by its Publicity Committee Chairman, Ibrahim Birnin-Magaji, urged its members to continue to be peaceful and law abiding.



The Yari faction continued with its boycott of APC congresses, maintaining its stance on a pending federal High court order that asked the parties in court to maintain the status quo.



Meanwhile, Alhaji Sirajo Maikatako, who spoke for the Marafa faction at a press conference, said the LG congresses of the faction held peacefully and were successful.



“We extend our appreciation on behalf of the entire Senator Marafa loyalists in the state and the Independent National Electoral Election Commission (INEC) officials and security agencies in the state for monitoring as well as ensuring s peaceful conduct of the LG Congresses.”



Maikatako urged members of the party in the state to remain calm and law-abiding for the peaceful co-existence in the state.



He thanked all the delegates from 147 wards of the state who participated in the congresses across the 14 LGAs for elected the LG executives.



The Marafa faction on Nov.13, conducted similar congresses across the 147 wards in the state (NAN)

