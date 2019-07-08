Zamfara seeks NYSC support to implement free education policy

Zamfara Government has sought the support of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme for the success of its free education policy.

The State Governor, Bello Matawalle, made the request when he hosted the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, at Government House, Gusau on Sunday.

The information is in a statement signed by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the Director, Press and Public Relations.

Adeyemi stated that the governor needed the support of NYSC scheme to successfully drive the education policy.

She recalled the governor as telling the NYSC boss that the state government had declared free education and would need the deployment of more corps members to assist in its implementation.

Matawalle also said that Zamfara, which was bedevilled by banditry, had started enjoying renewed peace.

He gave assurance of his administration’s commitment to ensuring lasting peace and safety to corps members serving in the state.

The NYSC director general commended the Zamfara Government for the support to the scheme, especially with its disposition to welfare of corps members.

He described corps members as leaders with great potential and urged the state governor to assist in the provision of befitting office accommodation for the state secretariat of the scheme.

He said “Zamfara State has one of the best orientation camps in the country, which is a sign of the state’s commitment to the welfare of corps members.

“However, during my inspection visit to the camp today, my attention was drawn to some facilities that need upgrade.”

He assured the governor of the scheme’s continued support, especially through the deployment of corps members to contribute to the state’s development efforts. (NAN)

