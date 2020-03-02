Zamfara: S/Court adjourns review of judgment to March 17

The Supreme Court adjourned until March 17, hearing in an application by all candidates of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), seeking to review its judgment that sacked them in Zamfara in the 2019 general elections.

NAN reports that the fresh application was brought by a faction of the APC led by a former governor of the state, Aldulaziz Yari.

Counsel to the Applicants, Chief Robert Clarke, SAN, said his clients are challenging the verdict of the apex court on the basis of its consequential orders that handed victory to candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, which he said, rendered the entire judgement a nullity.

The Applicants argued that reliefs the Supreme Court granted in favour of the PDP and its candidates, was extraneous to issues that aggrieved members of the APC brought before it for adjudication.

In their fresh application marked SC/377/19, they argued “That the Consequential Orders made by this Honourable Court in five appeal has made non-parties to the Appeal to unjustifiably benefit from the outcome of the Appeal contrary to age-long decided authorities by this same court.

Hence, asking this non-parties to reap from where they never sowed “That the teeming electorates in Zamfara have been unfairly and unjustifiably denied or deprived of their natural or ordinary outcome of the votes cast by them.”(NAN)