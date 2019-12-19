Zamfara revokes N25bn contract awarded Sen. Aleiro, to refund N22bn

Zamfara state government has revoked a N25 billion worth of contract, allegedly awarded to former Kebbi state governor, Senator Adamu Aliero, through his company, Allied Trading Firm, since 2013.

It also asked him to refund the sum of N22 billion, allegedly received by the company, as contract sum for the connection of 75 towns and villages to the national grid.

Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser Media to Governor Bello Matawalle, in a statement forwarded to Newsdiaryonline, said the decision to revoke the contract, as well as ask Aleiro’s company to refund N22 billion, was taken during the state executive council meeting, which held on Wednesday.

According to him, former governor Yari’s administration awarded the contract to the tune of N25 billion, alleging that only 60 percent progress had been achieved since 2013.

The statement added that the executive council also revoked two other contracts in the sum of N27 billion, each.

They are rural water supply projects awarded in 2013 to China Zongho Construction Cmpany, which had reached 13 and 75 percent, respectively.