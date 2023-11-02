Zamfara rep sponsors 22 bills in 100 daysa rep sponsors 22 bills in 100 days

By Ishaq Zaki



Rep. Abdulmalik Zubairu (APC-Zamfara) says he has sponsored 22 bills in his first 100 days at the house for the benefit of his people.

Zubairu, who represents Bungudu/Maru federal constituency, stated this in Gusau when he spoke with newsmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday affirmed his election for Bungudu/Maru federal constituency of Zamfara

“Within my 100 days in office, I sponsored no fewer than 22 bills before the green chamber for the benefit of my constituents out of which some have scaled first and second readings.

“I consider this victory as a victory of every member in my constituency, I am calling on my opponent to join hand with me for the progress of democracy.

“I will continue to deliver inclusive representation to ensure that everyone carried along in enjoying the dividend of democracy,” Zubairu said.

He assured his constituents of more democracy dividends.

“I will continue to justify the confidence reposed in me by the good people of Bungudu/Maru federal constituency.

“I will continue with laudable programmes that are beneficial to the common man,

“Education, security, health and empowerment would continue to be my prioritises for the future development of our constituency.

“I appreaciate the leadership of my great party, the APC at both state and national level for their support,” he said. (NAN)

