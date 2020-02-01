Zamfara: Rate of maternal mortality alarming, Aisha Bello raises concern

Wife of Zamfara state governor, Hajiya Aisha Bello Matawalle, has observed that the rate of maternal mortality in the state, had become a matter of great concern.

A statement by her Media Aide, Amina Ibrahim, made available to Newsdiaryonline, Mrs Bello made the observation during a sensitization campaign to 17 wives of the Emirs in the state.

While charging the wives of the Emirs to sensitize women in their various communities, Aisha Bello emphasised the need to end maternal mortality in the state.

Mrs Aisha Bello, wife of Zamfara governor with wives of Emirs

According to her, “the rate of women dying during and after childbirth in Zamfara is unbecoming,” assuring that plans were in top gear to ensure that Zamfara women who attended antenatal care would be given a package she called, Mama Kit, after delivery.

According to her, the Mama kit will contain all that a nursing mother needed and it will be distributed to all the 800 Heath facilities in the state.

Speaking in her presentation on the prevalence of maternal mortality in the state, Dr Sadiya Abubakar, who is the personal Physician to Her Excellency, educated the wives of the Emirs of the causes and solutions to maternal mortality.

Responding, the wives of the Emirs commended Mrs Bello for her leadership style and her efforts to address the problems of Zamfara women.

They also promised to sensitize their husbands as well as work with women in their communities to end the scourge.

