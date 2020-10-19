Zamfara promotes 6,000 teachers, provides 1,000 classroom

Zamfara Government has promoted over 6, 000 teachers as part of efforts to boost teaching and learning, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Abubakar Maradun, has said.

Maradun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday, that the teachers had spent over 10 years without promotion.

The chairman said that the teachers were promoted based on the instructions of Gov. Bello Matawalle, and were all paid their accumulated promotion arrears.