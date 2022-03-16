Zamfara prepares to attend para soccer festival in April

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Zamfara State Directorate of Sports says that it has started preparations to participate in the up coming National Para Soccer Festivals in April 2022The Director Sports, Isyaka Shamil, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday, revealing that the state will participate in five games.

Shamil said the directorate plans to screen 94 players that would represent the state in the five different games the state registered in the festival – pat football, setting volleyball, table tennis, swarming and para soccer. “What we are now waiting for is the directives of zonal elimination, especially in the team games.

”The Zonal Chairman Northwest of the Association of Para Soccer, Samaila Muhammed, said the introduction of Para-Sports National Festival is a welcome development that will improved the living standard of the disabled persons.Muhammed said this is another way of addressing idleness among the disabled youths in all parts of the country, believing that this will go in long way in improving the nation’s economy.

He said Zamfara will perform best among the states of the federation, as many disabled persons from the state are already engaged in one sporting activities or the other. (NAN)

