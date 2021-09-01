Zamfara: Police confirm fresh abduction of 73 Students

Zamfara State Command of Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the fresh abduction of 73 students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya in Maradun LGA.

This was disclosed in a statement by SP Shehu, the PPRO Zamfara State Police Command.

AAccording to Shehu, “The Zamfara State Police Command wishes to confirm the abduction of 73 Students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya in Maradun LGA. The abduction followed the invasion of the school by large number of bandits occurred today at exactly 1122hrs.

“The Command under the of CP Ayuba N Elkanah psc+ has deployed search and rescue team was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students

“The CP further appealed to the Public especially parents and relatives of the abducted students to exercise patience and continue to pray for the success of the ongoing rescue operation. Security has also been beefed up at Kaya Village and environ to forestall further attack communities.

He said further development be made known to members of the public.

