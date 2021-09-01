Zamfara: Police confirm fresh abduction of 73 Students





Zamfara State Command of Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the fresh abduction of 73 students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya in Maradun LGA.

This was disclosed in a statement by SP Mohammed Shehu, the PPRO Zamfara State Police Command.

AAccording to Shehu, “The Zamfara State Police Command wishes to confirm the abduction of 73 Students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya in Maradun LGA. The abduction followed the invasion of the school by large number of armed bandits that occurred today at exactly 1122hrs.

“The Command under the leadership of CP Ayuba N Elkanah psc+ has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students

“The CP further appealed to the general Public especially parents and relatives of the abducted students to exercise patience and continue to pray for the success of the ongoing rescue operation. Security has also been beefed up at Kaya Village and environ to forestall further attack on the communities.

He said further development will be made known to members of the public.

