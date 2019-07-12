Zamfara: Police arrest 3 suspected bandits, drug dealer

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria The Zamfara state Police Command say it arrested three suspected bandits, drugs dealer as well as recovered 291 animals.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu made available to Newsdiaryonline Friday said the command also recovered 25 cards of Dizapam, 22 raps of D5, 23 raps of Xzal and large quantities of dry leafs suspected to be Indian hemp from the suspected drugs dealer.

“The three suspected cattle rustlers were arrested in Kotonkorum community in Niger state on June 19 where we recorved 291 animals, including 281 cows, six camels, three donkeys and one horse.

“The animals suspected to be rustled in the state and recovered are in the custody of the state government while the suspects have already been charged to court.

“Another suspected drugs baron was arrested in GRA area in Gusau metropolist”, the statement read, adding that the “the arrest followed a credible information from a suspect in the police custody and the suspect was undergoing investigation after which he would be charged to court.”

