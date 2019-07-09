Zamfara: Police again secures release of 8 captives in Birnin Gwari

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: The Zamfara state Police Command says it secured the release of eight kidnap victims from Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Shehu and made available to Newsdiaryonline Tuesday.

“Today, 9th July 2019, the Zamfara state Police Commissioner, Usman Nagogo has once again perfected the release of eight more persons who were held captive for more than Four months at Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state.

“The release of the victims comprises men, women and children was secured in conjunction with members of the peace and reconciliation committee, including the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran and National chairman of Miyatti Allah Alhaji Muhammadu Ardon Zuru to Madada in Dansadau Emirate of Maru LGA.

According to him, the victims were handed to the governor, Mohammed Bello Matawalle at the Government House Gusau.

“The Police Commissioner assured the Governor of Police total commitment to the lasting peace in the state.”

Matawalle appreciated Nagogo for working to ensure success of the ongoing peace initiative of the state government.

He also commended the officers and men of the command for the professionalism being displayed in the discharge of their duties.

Recall that, last week the release of 51 captives was facilitated by the Commissioner of police and have since been handed over to the state government.

