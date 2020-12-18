Zamfara plans to spend N1bn on Islamic programmes in 2021

The Zamfara State government has earmarked N1 billion in its 2021 budget for the construction and renovation of Juma’at mosques, Islamic schools, cemeteries, preaching sessions and other religions activities.

Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Sheikh Tukur Jangebe, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen on Friday after defending the 2021 budget proposal of the ministry before the state’s House of Assembly.

Jangebe noted that the state government planned to executive various development projects for the propagation of Islam under the ministry and its parastatal agencies in 2021.