Zamfara: PDP congratulates Matawalle, others

#TrackNigeria: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday congratulated Zamfara State Governor-elect, Bello Matawalle, all federal and state legislators-elect on their victory in the 2019 general elections.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja also congratulated the people of Zamfara, describing the outcome of the elections as the triumph of the will of the people over manipulative forces.

The Supreme Court on Friday invalidated the participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections in Zamfara.

In compliance with the judgment, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winners of the said elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at a news conference on Saturday in Abuja also declared PDP candidates winners of all the 24 State House of Assembly seats, excepting the election in Maru South, which was won by Kabiru Hashimu of the National Rescue Movement.

Ologbondiyan said that the victory was a clear pointer to the fact that no matter how long manipulations and anti-democratic tendencies appeared to be to thriving, justice and the will of the people would always prevail eventually.

He assured the people of Zamfara of a purposeful, people-based, and result-oriented leadership that would unite and revitalise the state for the greater good, in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people.

According to Ologbondiyan, Zamfara is blessed with abundant human and natural resources that the in-coming administration can harness for the overall well-being of the people.

He, therefore, urged the people of the state to resist all forces of division and unite behind their new leaders to move the state forward.

The PDP spokesman expressed optimism that justice would also prevail in the effort to retrieve all its stolen mandate, “particularly the Presidential mandate that Nigerians freely gave to Atiku Abubakar, at the courts”. (NAN)

