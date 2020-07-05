Zamfara: No regrets, negotiation with bandits still best option – Governor

Share the news













Governor of Zamfara, Bello Mohammed, has affirmed that negotiating with bandits is still the best option to lasting peace, saying “I have no regrets exerting efforts of my administration on that path.”

Governor Matawalle made this assertion in the wake of opinions being expressed on the efficacy of the method in solving the lingering peace challenges in the North-West.

“We appllied the peace accord as a means of honest solution to the problem in Zamfara state which has yielded tremendous result never expected in the last one year”, the governor observed.

He said that amidst heavy presence of the Military and relentless offensives against the bandits, immediately he assumed office, the wanton killings and maiming by bandits was still increasing in a fearful proportion.

“However, our honesty and focus in the deal saw the near total drop in banditry attacks which allowed our roads, markets, schools and farms to be re-opened. In the same vein, nearly 1000 persons were willingly released by the ex-bandits and thousands of dangerous weapons willingly surrendered without payment of a single kobo”, he further said.

According to him, the peace accord initiated by his administration had achieved in his first three months, more than what its absence has achieved in eight years.

Muhammad noted that the different past peace accords employed in the state or elsewhere totally differed in approach and content from that of his administration.

“We categorically made it clear that money was not part of the negotiations. Everyone must come to the table with honesty and genuine intention to end the carnage in our state. Nobody was enjoying the trend, including the so-called bandits”, the Governor noted.

He therefore, believes that the method applied by his administration in the pursuit of peace is still the best where those who agree to the peace (who are the majority) will be pardoned to live a normal life while those who refuse (who are minority) will face the wrath of our security operatives.

